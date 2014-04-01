ICC World Twenty20: Tillakaratne Dilshan fined for showing dissent

Dilshan admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees (AP)

Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan was fined 20 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against an umpire’s decision after being dismissed in his side’s final group match against New Zealand in the ICC World Twenty20 Championship here.

“Tillakaratne Dilshan has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during his side’s final Group 1 match against New Zealand at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chittagong on Monday,” the ICC said in a statement.

Dilshan was found to have breached Article 2.1.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

The incident happened in the fourth over, when Dilshan rubbed his elbow after the ball deflected off his gloves to the wicketkeeper to indicate that the ball had not touched his gloves.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Aleem Dar, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and reserve umpire Steve Davis.

Last evening, Dilshan admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

“All Level 1 breaches for this offence carry a penalty of a warning/reprimand and/or the imposition of a fine up to 50 per cent of the applicable match fee,” the ICC stated.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App