ICC World Test Championship Final: Match officials revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the ICC World Test Championship Final which will be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton beginning from June 18.

Chris Broad will be the match referees while Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth have been chosen as the on-field officials for the match.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire, and Alex Wharf will be the fourth official.

ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith said: “We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship.”

“It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best.”