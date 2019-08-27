ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India stands at pole position

ICC World Test Championship Points Table: After winning the first Test of the two-Test series by a huge margin of 318 runs, India stands at top of the points table of the World Test Championship with 60 points. New Zealand jumped a few spots on the table as well with a massive win by an innings and 65 runs against Sri Lanka in the final Test of the series. While England, who completed a dramatic one-wicket victory over Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, is placed at the fifth position with 32 points.

Team Matches Win Lose Tie Draw N/R Points India 1 1 0 0 0 0 60 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 0 60 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 0 60 Australia 3 1 1 0 1 0 32 England 3 1 1 0 1 0 32 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 – 0 0 0

The nine teams involved in the World Test Championship will play nine bilateral series during the period. Out of these 9 bilateral series, six will be played at home and three away from home. The teams will be marked on the points table according to the result of a match and not the series.

The points awarded to the team for winning a single Test will depend on the number of matches in the Test series. For example, India were awarded 60 points for winning the first Test against West Indies because the series had two Tests. If the next Test match ends in a draw or no result, both teams will gain 30 points each. In the event of a draw, both teams get 20 points each.

On the other hand, if it’s a five-Test series like the Ashes, the team winning the Test will get 24 points, 12 if there is a tie or no result and eight if it is a tie.