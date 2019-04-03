ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand World Cup squad announced at a school

With less than two months to go for the ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand on Wednesday became the first team to announce their 15-man squad for the mega cricketing event. However, instead of making the announcement at a press conference at a stadium, as is the norm, the squad was named at the Tai Tapu School, which is located on the outskirts of Christchurch.

Advertising

The school is the alma mater of Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Ross Taylor. As per ICC, the students welcomed the special guests with a traditional haka dance. Afterward, two students then led the press conference opening to a special school assembly, which was eventually presided over by David White, the CEO of New Zealand cricket.

Addressing the gathering, White said, “Four years ago, NZC co-hosted the Cricket World Cup with Cricket Australia and it was a fantastic tournament for New Zealand both on and off the field.” He further stated, “Four years on now, we are off to play the World Cup in England and Wales. It is going to be a particularly demanding tournament but I can assure you, our team is very well prepared. We have got an outstanding group.”

The four former pupils, who are the members of the 15-man squad were present during the event and were greeted by the loudest applause.

New Zealand World Cup squad: Uncapped Tom Blundell replaces injured Tim Seifert in 15-man squad

Advertising

Nicholls, who is all set to make his World Cup debut, expressed happiness on his return to the school after 15 years. “I haven’t been here for 15 years and it is pretty cool that today is the day I do return. It’s great to see some of my old teachers here. They had a big influence on not only my cricket career but also on me as a person. I’m really proud,” the 27-year-old said.

Taylor, who’ll be playing his fourth World Cup for the Kiwis, reminisced about his school days and pointed out that anything can be attained through hard work and determination.

“It is a pretty exciting time to be going to my fourth [World Cup] and going to Henry’s [Nicholls] first. Just goes to show what could happen with a bit of hard work and determination. Exciting times for the whole team and also the country. Couldn’t think of a better place to come to a nice country school here [for the announcement],” Taylor said.

“Coming from a small country school, you do get opportunities, but at the same time, you have to step up. [It shows] if you come from a small place, you can succeed like myself and Henry and the other boys, that you can achieve what you want regardless of where you come from.”