ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma present Team India’s new kit

Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and limited-overs deputy captain Rohit Sharma on Friday presented Team India’s new kit for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019. India will also wear the new kit during the ODI series against Australia. The jersey features facts about the Indian team including the dates of both the 50-over World Cup triumphs and India’s maiden T20 World Cup win in its inaugural edition.

Advertising

At the launch of the jersey, Ajinkya Rahane and young turk Prithvi Shaw were also present during the launch.

Presenting #TeamIndia‘s new jersey The new kits have arrived! As the Men in Blue put on the revamped jerseys for the first time, we take you behind the scenes to know what’s changed – by @28anand ????https://t.co/pvS2ciEuqz pic.twitter.com/3oMc6aKBBo — BCCI (@BCCI) 2 March 2019

“This is out new jersey which we will be sporting during the ODI series. It helps to be agile on the field. One interesting fact that the jersey also has is, along with all the colours, the dates when we won the first World Cup, the T20 World Cup and our second 50-over format World Cup winning date in Mumbai,” Sharma told BCCI.TV. “All these facts are rare and it is pretty nice and good looking,” he added.

Answering a question on what the jersey reminds him, MS Dhoni was quoted by PTI as saying, “It always reminds me of the great legacy that we have got. It’s not only that. Playing each and every bilateral series, reaching No 1 across formats, all these are motivational stuff.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman added that the seeds of the present were sown back in 1983 when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup.

“It feels good to always get into past a bit. During first World Cup in 1983, we were very young. Later, saw videos of how everyone celebrated. In 2007, we won World T20. So we are good at it (World titles). It’s good that we carried that legacy forward and hand it over to the future generations,” he said.

“Hopefully, the (new) jersey becomes a part of lot of World Cups but it is the consistency that we are really proud of.”

Advertising

India on Saturday will begin their final ODI campaign against Australia before the upcoming World Cup, which gets underway from May 30. The first ODI of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad.