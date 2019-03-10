ICC World Cup 2019: Mark Taylor picks Australia’s XI, leaves Usman Khawaja out

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor picked up the best Australia XI for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 and said that Aaron Finch plays a crucial role in it but left Usman Khawaja out.

In an interview to Wide World of Sports, Taylor said on Sunday that Finch is a wonderful captain, who does an excellent job and would be crucial for the side at the World Cup. “I have been worried about his form, but I think he is a wonderful captain who does an excellent job,” he said.

“He is running into India every game at the moment. He has played one-dayers, Test matches and now more one-dayers and they are bowling very well to him. He knows the game very well. I like his field settings, his bowling changes, generally he is very aggressive. He has got 11 one day hundreds from 102 games so his record is very good.”

“The Warner-Smith factor will be real in England. Big time real,” Taylor said. “You want a senior player who is going to work well with them, but also be his own man. And that is Aaron Finch.”

Taylor, however, had no room for Khawaja, who scored his maiden ODI century in the third ODI against India, in his starting XI. He instead went for Adam Zampa and Nathan Loyon. “He [Khawaja] would certainly come into consideration, I’m not saying he’s a guarantee for the 15 at the moment,” Taylor said.

“One thing we have to take into consideration is that side is going to be playing in England in June and July and not in India or Dubai in February or March,” Taylor said. “I have got Lyon just ahead of Zampa, particularly in England conditions.”

Mark Taylor’s best Australia XI for World Cup: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon