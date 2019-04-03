ICC World Cup 2019: A guide to India’s fixtures, squad announcement and other important dates

After tasting maiden World Cup glory back in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev, India had to wait for another 28 years to clinch their second title. Now with the mega-event looming, Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will go into the mega event with an aim to lift the covetous cup for the third time, as they begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5.

Here is all you need to know about the Indian squad and other important dates:

When will the 2019 World Cup start?

The World Cup is scheduled to start from May 30 with hosts England taking on South Africa in the opening fixture. The final will be played on July 14.

What is the format?

A total of 10 teams will participate in the World Cup (Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan) and unlike the previous editions, it will be played in a round robin format. A total of 45 league matches will be played where all the teams will play against each other. The top four nations will advance to the semi-finals.

When is India’s first match?

India will begin their campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

When are the remaining league matches of India?

June 9: India vs Australia

June 13: India vs New Zealand

June 16: India vs Pakistan

June 22: India vs Afghanistan

June 27: India vs West Indies

June 30: India vs England

July 2: India vs Bangladesh

July 6: India vs Sri Lanka

All the league matches will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Other important dates?

All the participating nations have to submit their final 15-man squads by April 23. However, the team list can be revised at any point till May 23 in case of injuries.

How can I watch the World Cup?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the World Cup. You can also live stream it on the Hotstar application or the website and can catch the live scores, updates and commentary on IndianExpress.com.