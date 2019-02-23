ICC World Cup 2019: Security of teams our number one priority, says ICC chairman Shashank Manohar

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar on Saturday assured BCCI that all necessary safety and security measures will be kept in place at the upcoming World Cup in May. The cricketing board had written a letter to ICC on Friday, in which they raised concerns regarding the security of players at the tournament. Speaking to Times of India, Manohar said: “I have received the BCCI’s letter. Security has, and always will be, the top priority of the ICC.”

The ICC chief further added that he will give the Indian cricket board a look at the security plans during the meeting between ICC board members in Dubai next month.

“When the ICC (board members) meet in Dubai on March 2, we will show the BCCI all the security plans which have been put in place for the World Cup. They can satisfy themselves over the arrangements for the World Cup. Every board is entitled to do that,” he said.

The BCCI, in the same letter, had also asked ICC to cut ties with Pakistan. Without going into details, Manohar added: “As far as the other issues are concerned, I will place BCCI’s letter and the concerns expressed therein, before the ICC Board.”

BCCI writes to ICC regarding its concerns & commitments ahead of ICC events including World Cup. Concerns include security of Indian players, officials, fans. BCCI in its letter urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from where terror emanates. #PulwamaAttack pic.twitter.com/Wg2hepTrsk — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2019

The BCCI has formally asked the cricketing world to sever ties with Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. In a letter to the global cricket body, the BCCI has also expressed concern over the “safety and security” of players and match officials for the World Cup in the UK, starting May 30.

“This communication is being addressed to voice the BCCI’s concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wrote to the ICC’s independent chairman Shashank Manohar, chief executive David Richardson, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves and the 2019 ICC World Cup managing director Steve Elworthy.