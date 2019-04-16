Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan returns after injury

Shakib Al Hasan who missed Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand with a finger injury has been included in their 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 starting May 30. The all-rounder picked up the injury during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and subsequently missed the series against New Zealand. However, he recovered to be given the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, he has played only one game for SRH and is likely to be recalled home to join the national team camp.

The 31-year-old all rounder has come in place of fellow left-handed batsman, Mominul Haque, with the selectors keeping faith in the team that was whitewashed 3-0 in New Zealand. Tamim Iqbal is an automatic selection for Bangladesh at the top of the order, but the southpaw has struggled to find an ideal partner.

Liton Das, who can also keep wickets, struggled in the New Zealand ODIs, ending up with three consecutive scores of one. His batting average of 19.53 after 27 matches has meant Bangladesh have often struggled to get the desired start from their openers. But, the selectors have persisted with the talented batsman ahead of Imrul Kayes, whose experience of playing World Cups hasn’t been enough to earn him a place.

In the middle order, selectors haven’t made any significant changes with Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman securing spots in the 15-man squad. Mohammad Mithun’s recent batting has earned him a maiden World Cup call. Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan also have received their maiden World Cup call-ups. Both of them bring balance with their all round skills.

A surprise inclusion has been that of the 23-year old Mosaddek Hossain. The right-handed batsman, who can also chip in with useful off-breaks, found a place despite having last played an ODI for Bangladesh at the Asia Cup in 2018.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza would be playing his fourth and probably final World Cup and headlines the pace attack which also includes Mustafizur Rahman – despite the left-arm seamer currently being sidelined with a sprained ankle, which should keep him out for at least two weeks. Abu Jayed, primarily used in the longer format, has been included ahead of Taskin Ahmed, who missed the New Zealand tour with a ligament injury. The 25-year old medium pacer is a regular in Bangladesh’s Test plans but hasn’t featured in ODIs yet.

Bangladesh squad for ICC World Cup 2019: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed.