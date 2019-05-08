ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan not just plucky losers now

In the early noughties, if you had asked Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai about his cricketing aspirations, chances are that he would have replied with that all-too-familiar lament of a player from an Associate nation: “I just want to compete against the best.”

But times are different now. In his brief career, the burly pacer saw his nation emerge from the ranks of outsiders to an associate nation capable of upsetting the best on their day. As they progressed from the bottom of the World Cricket League to their top-level debut in 2009, they gained the belief that they could not just compete with the big boys.

A decade after Afghanistan’s international debut, Ahmadzai walked into a plush five-star hotel in the heart of Delhi as the chief selector to expound on his team’s chances at the World Cup that begins later this month. “We have the team to not just compete, but are realistically looking at reaching the semi-finals,” he quipped. The diffidence in him as a player has now made way for confidence that stems from unflinching belief in his team.

Ahmadzai’s comments, in many ways, encapsulate Afghanistan’s meteoric rise in international cricket. They are no longer considered as a rag-tag team of pushovers. In fact, ahead of just their second World Cup, the Afghans are already touted as dark horses in the 10-team tournament. The chief selector has his reasons for exuding quiet confidence, with the team having a blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

According to Ahmadzai, one of the main reasons for the popularity of the sport back home is the emergence of Rashid Khan — the 20-year-old leg-spinner making waves in the shorter formats, especially in T20 leagues around the world. “For some time, Afghanistan cricket was all about hard-hitting batsmen and fast bowlers. Following the 2015 World Cup, some of our pacers got injured and this vacuum was filled with the emergence of Rashid,” he noted. “There is a lot of work that’s going on in improving our first-class cricket. At present, I can tell you that there are close to five lakh young cricketers in Afghanistan who want to bowl like him (Rashid).”

‘Selection and preparation’

At the core, it’s the troika of spinners led by Rashid and complemented by Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman that has given Afghanistan such strength in bowling. They have accounted for 54 of the 80 scalps taken by Afghanistan in ODIs over the last 12 months, and Ahmadzai stated that they have the wherewithal to topple some of the best teams.

“Two things are required for the team to perform well: selection and preparation. We have been working on that for the past six months. We have played in Scotland and South Africa, we feel that our preparation is complete,” he offered during Afghanistan’s official World Cup jersey launch.

Selection has been an area of concern in Afghanistan cricket. In recent times, bulk of the discussion has centred around how to accommodate their spinners as they rotated their batsmen and seamers. Two months ago, the selectors tested the bench strength in the five-match ODI series against Ireland at their home base in Dehradun, handing an opportunity to impressive young opener Hazratullah Zazai.

Team selection apart, split captaincy is another prickly issue that has been a major talking point. Last month, the panel asked Asghar Afghan, the incumbent, to step down from all formats. He was replaced by veteran Gulbadin Naib. The panel also announced separate captains for all three formats, a move that led to senior players such as Rashid and Nabi venting their displeasure on social media. Naib will now lead the team in England, while Rashid and Rahmat Shah are in charge of T20 and Test squads respectively.

Ahmadzai, however, insisted that the move was taken in the best interests of the team. “There were concerns expressed by Rashid and Nabi and I can assure you that the entire issue was handled professionally.”

A decision on any disciplinary action against Nabi and Rashid for their tweets would be taken only after the World Cup. “Rashid and Nabi are going to play in the World Cup and so we have not spoken on this. If anything needs to be done, it will be discussed after that,” Ahmadzai added.

Naib’s team heads to the English shores not as underdogs, but as unfancied outsiders who have the confidence to compete with the best. Ahmadzai, who has seen his team’s growth from close quarters, will attest.