Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi slam Asghar Afghan’s sacking as Afghanistan captain

Afghanistan Cricket Board, on Friday, removed Asghar Afghan as captain from all formats, replacing him with Gulbadin Naib (ODIs), Rahmat Shah (Tests) and Rashid Khan (T20s). The move came just a month before the ICC World Cup 2019 gets underway in England and Wales with the squad for the tournament to be announced over the course of April. The decision has not gone down well with Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who both took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Advertising

In a tweet, Nabi said: “Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket Asghar Afghan, I don’t think it’s the right time to change the captain before the WC. The team has gelled really well under Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us.”

Being a senior member of the side & having seen the rise of Afghanistan cricket @ashrafghani I don’t think it’s the right time to change the captain before the WC @afgexecutive The team has gelled really well under #Asghar & personally feel he is the right man to lead us @hmohib — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) 5 April 2019

Khan, on his official Twitter account, added: With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have Cricket World Cup in front of us, Captain Asghar Afghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success. With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected.”

With all the respect to the Selection Committee, I strongly disagree with the decision as it is irresponsible & bias. As we have @cricketworldcup in front of us, Captain #MAsgharAfghan should remain as our team Captain. His captaincy is highly instrumental for team success .(1/2) — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) 5 April 2019

With just months to go for such a mega event like World Cup, changing the captain will cause uncertainty and also team morale will be affected. @ashrafghani @afgexecutive @hmohib( 2/2) — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) 5 April 2019

Addressing the changes in leadership at a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan cricket Chief selector, Dawalt Ahmadzai said, “Asghar Afghan who captained team Afghanistan for a period of around four years achieved a lot and made the country proud, and I hope Gulbadin Naib will be able to continue his legacy at the helm of the team’s affairs.”

He added, “Gulbadin Naib is a senior player who has also led the Mis-e-Ainak regional team on many occasions and we hope that he will play a vital role in the team’s future success.”