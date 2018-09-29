ICC Women’s World Twenty20: Taniya named wicket-keeper for Indian team, says realised her dream, ready for the challenge

Taniya Bhatia (centre) with her family members at their home in Chandigarh on Friday. (Jasbir Malhi) Taniya Bhatia (centre) with her family members at their home in Chandigarh on Friday. (Jasbir Malhi)

LAST YEAR, when Chandigarh cricketer Taniya Bhatia missed the spot in the Indian team for the ICC ODI World Cup in England after being part of the 30 probables, the wicket-keeper batswoman was a bit disappointed and decided to spend more time on training apart from concentrating more on her wicket-keeping abilities. On Friday, Bhatia was named the only wicket-keeper in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member Indian women’s team for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 to be played in West Indies in November and it was an emotional moment for Bhatia and her family at their Sector 38 residence. Earlier last month, Bhatia was named wicket-keeper for the Indian team for the ODI and T20 series in Sri Lanka and replaced 2017 World Cup Indian wicket-keeper Sushma Verma of Himachal Pradesh in the squad.

“Playing in a World Cup is a dream for any cricketer and I am happy that I have realised this dream. When I did not make it to the Indian team for the ODI World Cup last year, I was a bit disappointed but Sushma didi, too, had been in fine form since 2014. I learnt a lot from the training camp in Mumbai ahead of the World Cup last year too and knew that my chance would come one day if I concentrated on my batting too apart from my wicket-keeping. To be named the first choice wicket-keeper for the World Twenty20 is a big challenge for me and I am ready for the challenge,” shared Bhatia, who is a student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, and currently training under coach RP Singh.

Daughter of former national-level cricketer Sanjay Bhatia, who is currently the branch manager with Central Bank of India and Sapna Bhatia, Taniya created history in 2011 when she became the youngest woman cricketer to play for the Punjab senior team. A former trainee of Yograj Singh, former Indian cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, Bhatia made her International T20 debut during the series against South Africa in South Africa in February this year. Apart from playing in the tri-series against Australia and England this year, Bhatia also played in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup in June this year. Prior to making her ODI debut against Sri Lanka during the three-match series earlier this month, Bhatia also starred in the Indian Blues’ title win in the Challenger Trophy where she scored 28 runs off 17 balls in the final. This month also saw Bhatia scoring her maiden half-century in ODI cricket when she played a knock of 68 runs against Sri Lanka in Galle.

“Earlier I did not get much opportunities to bat higher up in the order and in my first 11 T20I, I only got the opportunity once. During the Challenger Trophy, our coach former Indian player Ramesh Powar decided about sending me up the order and it gave me confidence. The knock in the final came at a crucial time and it gave me a lot of confidence. Batting in ODIs in Sri Lanka was also a learning expression for me and scoring my maiden half-century in Galle meant a lot. I idolise England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor and could not talk with her during the series in India. Hopefully, I would get a chance to speak with her during the World Cup in West Indies,” shared Bhatia, who has so far played in 20 T20Is taking eight catches and 15 stumpings apart from featuring in three ODIs accounting for four catches and one stumping.

Mother Sapna Bhatia and siblings Sanjana and Sehaj are also excited to see Taniya play in the World Cup. “She used to talk only cricket when she was young and would cheer the Indian team while seeing World Cup matches on television. Now we will cheer for her during the World Cup,” gushed Sapna.

