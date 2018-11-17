ICC Women’s World T20: India battle Australia for a spot at the top of the table

India are on a roll in the ICC Women’s World T20 having blown away all their rivals so far. However, the biggest test comes on Saturday when the Indian eves square-off against Australia. Both the teams are considered as title contenders and a spot at the top of the table beckons. Hence, the contest at Providence Stadium, Guyana promises to be a humdinger. A victory against the Kangaroos will also serve as a massive confidence booster ahead of the semi-finals.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have ticked all the right boxes to register three consecutive wins. Earlier, India opener Smriti Mandhana said that India’s mindset will be to dominate each and every contest. Based on current form, this does seem possible with Jemimah Rodrigues and Mithali Raj have been in good knick. The experience of Mithali Raj also comes to effect in crucial situations, especially during high-pressure situations. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur boasts of the highest strike rate in the tournament. However, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy will look to get some runs under the belt after modest outings so far.

In bowling, spinners Poonam Yadav (6 wkts) and Radha Yadav (5 wkts) bowled with accuracy. The seamers will look to get their lengths right in the coming games.

Meanwhile, a ruthless Australia would not want a loss in momentum. Pakistan, Ireland, and New Zealand have fallen in front of the Kangaroos. , Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy can be take the game away from the opposition single-handedly. Alyssa Healy is the highest run-scorer (157) in the World Cup.

India have both the matches on this ground. While the first one turned out to be a belter, the second match witnessed a sluggish surface. The wicket was described as challenging by Harmanpreet Kaur. Hence, the groundsmen may well harden the surface for another run-scoring feast.

Teams –

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Nicole Bolton, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck