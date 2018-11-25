ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Ashleigh Gardner’s all-round performance seals 4th title for Australia

Australia clinched their 4th title on Sunday as they attained an easy win over England in the final of the Women’s World T20 tournament. After being asked to bowl first, the side led by Meg Lanning bowled out the opposition for just 105 runs and then comfortably chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand in 15.1 overs.

Advertising

For the Aussies, Ashleigh Gardner displayed an allround performance as she recorded figures of 22/3 in 4 overs with the ball. Coming down to the bat after opening batswoman Alyssa Healy was dismissed early on, Gardner stuck around in the middle with the skipper Meg Lanning and scored an unbeaten 33 in 26 balls to take the side to a win. In her innings, Gardner scored a four and 3 sixes, as she scripted an easy win for her side.

Congrats to the Australian women’s cricket team on a tremendous victory beating England in the final and winning the T20 World Cup – awesome stuff ! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 25 November 2018

Speaking about her performance after the match, Garnder said that she feels amazing to perform when it mattered the most. “I was trying to bowl into the wicket and all our bowlers did the job today. I didn’t have the tournament I probably would have liked and fortunately today it came off. I was seeing okay and as soon as the bowler tosses it up I knew that this was the one. Pretty amazing feeling,” she said.

Australia skipper Lanning described the victory as satisfying, especially after not being able to win the trophy in the previous two World Cups. “I think this is a very satisfying win. We knew we could change a few things and we are a very calm group and I think we showed that tonight. The girls have been outstanding and the support staff has been excellent. I also want to thank the Aussie crew here. My mum and dad’s here, can’t be happier. Last couple of World Cups haven’t gone our way and this is really satisfying,” she said.

This is Australia’s 4th title win for Australia at Women’s World T20 in 6 editions of the tournament. The Southern Stars have won the trophy previously in 2010, 2012 and 2014.