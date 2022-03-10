World Cup 2022: New Zealand outplay India by 62 runs

In the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup, India locked horns against the mighty New Zealand and they opted to bowl first after winning the toss. New Zealand put on a total of 260 runs and in reply India were bowled out at 198 runs in 46.4 overs.

Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat as she made 71 runs and Mithali Raj scored 31 runs but could not take the team to the finish line as India lost the match by 62 runs. For New Zealand, Satterthwaite smashed half-centuries, while Katey Martin also contributed with a valuable 41 to power the hosts to a 250 plus score.

#TeamNewZealand beat #TeamIndia by 62 runs and register their second win in #CWC22 👏 pic.twitter.com/JyUS1tlNuq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 10, 2022

Indian bowlers did well as all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar starred with the ball, claiming four wickets to help India restrict hosts New Zealand to 260 for 9 in the ICC women’s World Cup on Thursday.

Vastrakar bowled a brilliant spell giving away 34 runs in her 10-over quota while snaring four wickets, including the important scalps of skipper Sophie Devine (35) and Amy Satterthwaite (75). She was unlucky to miss out on a hat-trick in the 47th over.

Spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/46) and Deepti Sharma (1/52) claimed three wickets between them while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/41) accounted for one batter.

Veteran Indian quick Jhulan Goswami on Thursday equalled former Australia spinner Lyn Fullston’s tally of 39 scalps to become the joint-highest wicket taker in Women’s World Cup.

The 39-year-old, playing in her fifth ODI World Cup, achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing tournament when she dismissed wicketkeeper Katey Martin in the 50th over.

Fullston, who played for Australia from 1982 to 1988, had snapped 39 wickets in 20 matches while Goswami achieved the feat in her 30th game. Former England spinner Carole Ann Hodges is behind the duo with a haul of 37 wickets from 24 matches.

Having made her debut over two decades ago in January 2002, Goswami, popularly know as ‘Chakda Express’, also became the leading wicket taker in women’s ODI history, having taken 248 wickets in 197 games.