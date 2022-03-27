India vs South Africa Live, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: India take on South Africa in a must-win game

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Live Cricket Score Updates: India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semifinal berth in the Women’s World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match in Christchurch on Sunday. With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match.
Their semifinal chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa’s match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week. A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).
Squads
India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and South Africa.