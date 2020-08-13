Documentary on ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be released on Friday

The documentary will chart the journey of the world's top players at the biggest women's cricket event ever, the ICC said. (Twitter/ICC)

‘Beyond the Boundary’, a retrospective documentary on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, will be released on popular American online streaming platform, Netflix on Friday.

The documentary will chart the journey of the world’s top players at the biggest women’s cricket event ever, the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC Women’s @T20WorldCup 2020 was a landmark event in the history of cricket and all women’s sport 🎉 The ICC partnered with @netflix to capture the action, excitement and emotion of the event in a documentary, premiering tomorrow! 📹 TRAILER 👇 pic.twitter.com/h18xLdFvuB — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2020

The documentary celebrates the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new stars in the women’s game.

The documentary captures the progress of the teams and the emotions of players as they discuss preparing for such a big event and turning points in different matches.

The views of commentators and administrators, celebration of the crowds, behind-the-scenes, and dressing room footage, as well as pop star Katy Perry’s appearances are all part of the film.

READ | India retains 2021 World Cup hosting rights, women’s WC pushed to 2022

The documentary is part of the 100% Cricket project launched by the ICC, hours before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, played on International Women’s Day in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“We are immensely proud of Beyond the Boundary and we are delighted to partner with Netflix as part of our long-term commitment to growing the visibility of the women’s game and ensuring it has a global platform,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.