Women’s World Cup 2021: Forfeiting Pakistan series could cost India direct qualification

India’s road to 2021 Women’s World Cup could get tricky if they refuse to play the series against Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Championship. After Pakistan defeated West Indies in the 3rd ODI on Monday, the side has reached the 4th position in table tied at 12 points with India, who are at the third position with a better Net Run Rate.

According to reports, if India refuse to play the series against Pakistan, then they will lose six points, which will be directly added to Pakistan’s tally.

As per the rules mandated by ICC, the hosts New Zealand, along with top four teams in the table, will receive a direct qualification for the World Cup. In case, New Zealand are among the top four, then the 5th placed team will get the direct qualification.

The remaining teams will have to compete among themselves in a play-offs tournament to qualify for the World Cup. Four teams will make it into the World Cup from the playoffs.

In 2017, 19 points were enough for a team to reach the 5th position in the table, and Pakistan will have a huge opportunity to get a direct qualification berth if the series against India gets cancelled. In 2017, India had lost out points for similar reasons and had to go make entry into the World Cup via competing in the playoffs. India won the playoffs tournament after defeating South Africa in the final by one wicket to finish on top position.

The bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have been put on hold due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries.

India recently defeated New Zealand 2-1 in a 3-match away ODI series.