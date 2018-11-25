ICC Women’s World T20: Three Indians, Australians in Team of the Tournament

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav have been named by ICC in the ICC Women’s World T20 Team of the tournament for the competition that finished on Sunday with Australia lifting a record fourth title. The team has been announced at the conclusion of the 16-day tournament held across three venues in the West Indies.

Harmanpreet scored 183 runs in the tournament for India and Mandhana amassed 178 runs. Bowler Poonam picked eight wickets to emerge as one of the highest wicket-takers in the competition.

Three players each from champions Australia and semi-finalists India, two from finalists England and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the semi-finalists Windies have been named in the eleven, which was selected by an esteemed selection panel comprising Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell and ICC’s General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice.

India captain Harmanpreet, one of two captains to make the squad along with Pakistan’s Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the team, with player of the tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, India’s left-handed opener Mandhana and England’s Amy Jones nominated to bat ahead of her.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin of the Windies and Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the slow bowlers. Bangladesh’s new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

ICC Women’s World T20 2018 Team of the Tournament (in batting order): Alyssa Healy (Australia), Smriti Mandhana (India), Amy Jones (England, wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (India, Captain), Deandra Dottin (Windies), Javeria Khan (Pakistan), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand), Anya Shrubsole (England), Kirstie Gordon (England), Poonam Yadav (India).