ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Fixtures: Complete schedule, matches, dates, venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in 2020 in Australia. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 21 and will continue till March 8. This is for the first time that both the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country. The men’s world cup will take place later in the year from October 18 till November 15.

India will kick start their campaign against defending champions Australia in the first match of the tournament. India are pooled in Group A along with New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1. The second group comprises of England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan and Qualifier 2.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Full fixtures:

Feb 21: Australia vs India at Sydney Showground

Feb 22: West Indies vs Q2 at WACA

Feb 22: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at WACA

Feb 23: England vs South Africa at WACA

Feb 24: Australia vs Sri Lanka at WACA

Feb 24: India vs Q1 at WACA

Feb 26: England vs Q2 at Manuka Oval

Feb 26: West Indies vs Pakistan at Manuka Oval

Feb 27: Australia vs Q1 at Manuka Oval

Feb 27: India vs New Zealand at Junction Oval

Feb 28: South Africa vs Q2 at Manuka Oval

Feb 28: England vs Pakistan at Manuka Oval

Feb 29: New Zealand vs Q1 at Junction Oval

Feb 29: India vs Sri Lanka at Junction Oval

Mar 1: South Africa vs Pakistan at Sydney Showground

Mar 1: England vs West Indies at Sydney Showground

Mar 2: Sri Lanka vs Q1 at Junction Oval

Mar 2: Australia vs New Zealand at Junction Oval

Mar 3: Pakistan vs Q2 at Sydney Showground

Mar 3: West Indies vs South Africa at Sydney Showground

Semi-Finals

Mar 5: To be played at SCG

Mar 5: To be played at SCG

Final

Mar 8: To be played at MCG