ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Smriti Mandhana achieves career best spot

Openers Smriti Mandhana and England’s Danielle Wyatt have achieved career-best positions in the ICC Women’s T20I Player rankings after their three-match series in Guwahati, which the visiting side won 3-0. Mandhana is also the highest ranked batter in the ODI list.

Mandhana, who led India T20I side in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, has gained three slots to reach third position among batters after scoring 72 runs in the three matches. At the opposite end, Wyatt’s player of the series effort of 123 runs has helped her gain two slots and reach 17th in the list.

England, owing to their dominant showing, have been the biggest earners in the latest update on Sunday. Tammy Beaumont and captain Heather Knight have gained two places each to reach 26th and 33rd respectively, while Lauren Winfield (up eight places to 45th) and Sophia Dunkley (up 16 places to 86th) are the other significant changes.

Among India bowlers, Radha Yadav has jumped five places to fifth position after grabbing three wickets from two matches while the other left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht has also finished with three from two to gain three places and reach 56th in the list. Off-spinner Anuja Patil has moved four places from 35th to 31st position.

In the team rankings, England have overtaken New Zealand to reach second position in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, gaining three points to reach 277 points, six behind leaders Australia.

ICC Women’s T20I Rankings:

