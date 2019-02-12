ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana climb charts

Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have both made impressive gains among batswomen in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings despite seeing India go down 3-0 to New Zealand. Meanwhile, Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has grabbed the top spot among all-rounders in the latest update on Tuesday. Windies beat Pakistan 2-1 in a historic away trip to the sub-continent.

Rodrigues’s 132 runs in the three-match series has lifted her four places to second position while Smriti Mandhana, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has moved four spots to reach sixth position after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series with an aggregate of 180. The left-hander smashed two half-centuries including a fluent 86 in the last match in Hamilton but it wasn’t enough to lead the India women to win.

Spinners Radha Yadav, up 18 places to 10th after taking four wickets in the series, and Deepti Sharma, up five places to 14th, are the Indian women to have made jumps among bowlers.

For New Zealand, Sophie Devine moved from 11th to eighth among batters after scoring 153 runs in the series including a match-winning 72 in the final game, while captain Amy Satterthwaite’s 87 runs has seen her go from 23rd to 17th position. Among bowlers, Lea Tahuhu has moved up five slots to 11th position.

For the Windies, Dottin was the standout performer in the series win against Pakistan. She has moved two places up to third among batters after scoring 158 runs in the series while her three wickets lifted her two slots to 29th among bowlers. The net result has been a promotion to No.1 in the list of all-rounders.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has risen three slots to tie with compatriot Javeria Khan in 15th position among batters while Sana Mir, who is highest ranked in the ODIs, has moved up six places to take 28th position among T20I bowlers after three wickets in the series.

In the team rankings, New Zealand’s success has seen them overtake England to take second place. Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 champions Australia continue to lead the table with Windies and India, semifinalists at the T20 World Cup, fourth and fifth, respectively.