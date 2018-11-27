ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur climbs to third after World T20

India women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made a jump of three place in the latest update of ICC Women’s T20I rankings at the conclusion of the World T20 in West Indies to go third. Named captain of the Team of the Tournament, Harmanpreet emerged as the second highest scorer at the tournament which has propelled her three places to third in the rankings. She aggregated 183 runs including a match-winning 103 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Advertising

Among other Indians to move up after India’s run at the tournament ended in the semi-finals, Jemimah Rodrigues moved nine places to a career-best sixth and left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana climbed seven places to a career-best 10th.

Champions Australia’s Alyssa Healy, who amassed the most runs (225) in the 10 team tournament, has gained four slots to reach eighth position. She was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament for her effort.

Poonam Yadav and Anuja Patil are the only two Indians in the top 20 among the bowlers. Poonam, who was also named in the team of the tournament, is second in the list while Anuja has dropped six places to 20th.

ICC Women’s T20I Rankings

Advertising

Australia – 283 points England – 274 points New Zealand – 273 points Windies – 265 points India – 256 points South Africa – 242 points Pakistan – 225 points Sri Lanka – 208 points Bangladesh – 191 points Ireland – 185 points

ICC Women’s T20I Batsmen Rankings

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) – 694 points Stefanie Taylor (Windies) – 656 points Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – 632 points Meg Lanning (Australia) – 623 points Deandra Dottin (Windies) – 614 points Jemimah Rodrigues (India) – 607 points Beth Mooney (Australia) – 601 points Alyssa Healy (Australia) – 575 points Mithali Raj (India) – 570 points Smriti Mandhana (India) – 567 points

ICC Women’s T20I Bowlers Rankings