ICC says final batch of West Indies and South Africa players has flown out of India after ‘complex operation’

The last group of players of the West Indies and the South Africa T20 World Cup teams, who were stuck in India due to the Israel-USA’s war with Iran, have flown out of India safely, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a statement on Thursday. The ICC said that the platers were sent back home in a “complex operation” that “took place under exceptionally challenging global travel conditions.” After Israel and USA had attacked Iran, the Asian country had responded by attacking many of its neighbours which resulted in air traffic from transit hubs like Dubai being affected heavily.

“Within the past 24 hours, South Africa’s remaining 29 members and the West Indies’ final 16 members have departed on flights to their respective homelands, bringing to a close a complex operation that has taken place under exceptionally challenging global travel conditions,” the ICC statement read.

Members from both South Africa and West Indies had slammed the lack of communication and had taken to social media to air their frustration at the delay. What had angered both sides was that the England team was able to exit India before them, even though England had been eliminated in the second semi-final. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy wrote on X: “I just wanna go home.” He followed it up with another post, writing: “At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days.”

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and David Miller had also criticised the ICC.

De Kock had posted on his Instagram Story: “Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others.”

West Indies and South Africa players had voiced displeasure to the ICC over their delayed departures from the T20 World Cup in India. (AP Photo) West Indies and South Africa players had voiced displeasure to the ICC over their delayed departures from the T20 World Cup in India. (AP Photo)

That same day, Miller expressed his anger in the comments section of a post from ESPNcricinfo, writing: “Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata.”

Zimbabwe also found themselves grounded in India after their campaign ended, but exited India earlier than West Indies, who were also eliminated in the Super 8 stage. South Africa had been knocked out in the semis.

Story continues below this ad

“Throughout this period, the ICC’s operations and logistics teams have worked continuously with governments, airlines, charter providers, airport authorities and our Member boards to navigate a number of operational disruptions caused by the evolving environment. Securing safe onward travel for all remaining players and staff was our sole aim and required constant adjustments as conditions changed.

“We thank Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies and their entire squads for their support throughout this process, and also the ICC staff who worked tirelessly to ensure that all players, staff and their families were able to make safe journeys home,” ICC said.