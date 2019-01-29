ICC urges Sri Lanka cricket to come clean on corruption matters

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recommended Sri Lanka’s scandal-ridden sporting fraternity to come out clean before an amnesty expires or face the risk of expulsion from the game.

Advertising

Cricket, in the island nation, has been mired in corruption allegations over the recent years. The allegations included that of match-fixing and pitch doctoring.

Sri Lankan cricketers were granted a 15-day amnesty to report previously undisclosed information relating to corruption in the sport.

ICC’s anti-corruption chief, Alex Marshall said that new cases had come to light and therefore it would be best if Lankan administrators come forward before the amnesty expires on Thursday.

“In the final few days, I would request the cricket fraternity to come forward and share any other information concerning corrupt conduct or approaches in the strictest of confidence,” AFP quoted him as saying in a statement issued on Monday.

“Those who refuse to share information with ICC investigators could face five-year bans if caught,” it added.

Earlier, Sri Lankan sports minister Harin Fernando said, “The ICC considers Sri Lanka the world’s most corrupt cricketing nation and the sport’s governance riddled with graft “from top to bottom.”

In November, former Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended for corruption linked to a limited-over league in 2017.

Lokuhettige was the third Sri Lankan player charged for violating the ICC’s anti-corruption code, following charges levelled against former captain and ex-chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, and former paceman Nuwan Zoysa.

Advertising

The crisis-ridden, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is expected to hold elections in February.