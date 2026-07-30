ICC unveils venues of 2027 ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled the venues of next year’s ODI World Cup with twelve grounds across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia chosen. The venues were unveiled after a ceremony in Johannesburg which saw eight cities across South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and Namibia’s capital Windhoek unveiled as co-hosts for the tournament.

South Africa’s venues are Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George’s Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London). Zimbabwe will host matches in Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo), Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls) and the matches in Namibia will be held in Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek).