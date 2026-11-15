ICC unveils road map for future events till 2035

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday approved the schedule of major tournaments from 2028 to 2035. The confirmed schedule runs from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 in Australia and New Zealand up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2035.

India are set to host the Men’s 2029 Champions Trophy and the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2031 (Jointly with Bangladesh while the Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. England will host the final of the World Test Championships 2029 and also the Men’s T20 World Cup 2030, along with Ireland and Scotland, and the World Test Championship Final 2031.

Host nations and dates have also been confirmed for the final qualification events for the Olympic Games at LA28. The Men’s Qualifier will take place from 5-13 February 2028 in Bangladesh while the Women’s Qualifier will run from 26 February to 5 March 2028 in the USA.

A long-term calendar takes shape as the ICC announces major men’s tournament windows through 2035. More ➡️ https://t.co/MQ3C04Rp1t https://t.co/ZwsOK1eDqt — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2026

The Qualifiers for the Men’s 2027 World Cup will feature 10 teams and 23 matches and are scheduled from February to March. It will comprise two groups of five, followed by semi-finals and a final, with the top four teams qualifying for the World Cup.

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The winner will progress directly to the group stage, while the three remaining teams will compete in the Super Series to determine the final Group Stage spot.

The Qualifiers for the 2028 Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Q1 of 2028, will have a total of 31 matches featuring 16 teams. There will be four groups of four competing across the group stage, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

A total of eight teams will qualify directly to the World Cup 2028 from the tournament. The highest-placed team from each region will qualify, subject to minimum performance criteria, with the remaining places going to the next highest-placed teams overall.

For the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers, the Netherlands and Scotland, having participated in the 2026 tournament without securing automatic qualification for 2028, will be joined by eight teams from regional qualifying. Those eight teams will advance through five regional qualification events scheduled for 2027, with two spots each up for grabs across Africa, Asia and the East Asia-Pacific, and one more from both the Americas and Europe. The top two teams from the Global Qualifier will secure the final places at the World Cup.

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Upcoming Men’s events schedule: