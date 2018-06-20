ICC unveils inaugural World Test Championship schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled details of a revamped match schedule on Wednesday which will underpin its inaugural World Test Championship starting next year.
The long-awaited Championship, involving the nine top-ranked test nations competing in a league between July 15, 2019 to April 30, 2021, has been designed to give more meaning to test series for cricket fans.
The revamped Future Tours Programme (FTP), starting with the Ashes series in England next year, will see teams play three home and away series over a two-year cycle. The top two teams will then progress to a June 2021 final.
ICC chief executive David Richardson said the new schedule would provide context around all bilateral international fixtures.
“The agreement of this FTP means we have clarity, certainty and most importantly context around bilateral cricket over the next five years,” he said in a statement.
“Our members have found a genuine solution that gives fans around the world the chance to engage regularly with international cricket that has meaning and the possibility of a global title at the end.”
The final league game of the Championship is set to take place in April, 2021, with Sri Lanka hosting the touring West Indies in a two-test series.
The ICC also announced the creation of a 13-team one-day international (ODI) league. It will be made up of the 12 test-playing nations, along with the Netherlands, the winners of the World Cricket League Championship.
The ODI league will serve as a qualification pathway for the 2023 World Cup. Hosts India and the seven highest-ranked sides in the league on March 31, 2022, qualify directly for the World Cup. The bottom five teams will compete for two remaining spots.
Schedule
India
July-August 2019: Two away Tests in West Indies
October-November 2019: Three home Tests against South Africa
November 2019: Two home Tests against Bangladesh
February 2020: Two away Tests in New Zealand
December 2020: Four away Tests in Australia
South Africa
October 2019: Three away Tests in India
December 2019-January 2020 – Four home Tests against England
July-August 2020: Two away Tests in West Indies
January 2021: Two home Tests against Sri Lanka
January-February 2021: Two away Tests against Pakistan
February-March 2021: Three home Tests against Australia
Australia
July-August-September 2019: Five Ashes Tests away in England
November 2019: Two home Tests against Pakistan
December 2019-January 2020: Three home Tests against New Zealand
February 2020: Two away Tests against Bangladesh
November-December 2020: Four home Tests against India
February-March 2021: Three away Tests against South Africa
New Zealand
July-August 2019: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka
December 2019-January 2020: Three away Tests in Australia
February 2020: Two home Tests against India
August-September 2020: Two away Tests in Bangladesh
November-December 2020: Three home Tests against Windies
December 2020: Two home Tests against Pakistan
England
July-August 2019: Five Ashes Tests at home against Australia
December 2019-January 2020: Four away Tests in South Africa
March 2020: Two away Tests in Sri Lanka
June-July 2020: Three home Tests against Windies
July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Pakistan
January-February 2021: Five away Tests in India
Sri Lanka
July-August 2019: Two home Tests against New Zealand
October 2019: Two away Tests against Pakistan
March-April 2020: Two home Tests against England
July-August 2020: Three home Tests against Bangladesh
January 2021: Two away Tests in South Africa
February-March 2021: Two away Tests in West Indies
Pakistan
October 2019: Two home Tests against Sri Lanka
November-December 2019: Two away Tests in Australia
January-February 2020: Two home Tests against Bangladesh
July-August 2020: Three away Tests in England
December 2020: Two away Tests in New Zealand
January-February 2021: Two home Tests against South Africa
Bangladesh
November 2019: Two away Tests in India
January-February 2020: Two away Tests in Pakistan
February 2020: Two home Tests against Australia
July-August 2020: Three away Tests in Sri Lanka
August-September 2020: Two home Tests against New Zealand
January-February 2021: Three home Tests against Windies
Windies
July-August 2019: Two home Tests against India
June-July 2020: Three away Tests in England
July-August 2020: Two home Tests against South Africa
November-December 2020: Three away Tests in New Zealand
January-February 2021: Three away Tests in Bangladesh
February-March 2021: Two home Tests in Sri Lanka
