ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table updated: India aim to pip England in Group 2; Aus, Afg lead Group 1

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table: Here's how the groups and points table look ahead of the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup as on January 27.

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India are second Group 2 of the Super Sixes. (ICC Media Zone)ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India are second Group 2 of the Super Sixes. (ICC Media Zone)

Under-19 World Cup Points Table: India will aim to cement their spot on the standings as they take on Zimbabwe in their first game of the Super Six stage of the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Bringing four points from their previous round wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand who are also placed alongside them in Group 2 of the Super Sixes, India are currently second behind England on Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Australia and Afghanistan lead the pool in Group 1 with four days of action left before the knockouts.

The top two teams from the respective groups will proceed to the semi-finals.

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 1 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR
1 Australia 3 3 0 0 6 2.242
2 Afghanistan 3 2 1 0 4 1.020
3 Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 4 −0.180
4 West Indies 3 2 1 0 4 −0.414
5 South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 −1.116
6 Ireland 3 0 3 0 0 −1.344

Results and schedule

25 January 2026 – Australia vs South Africa – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – AUS won by 6 wickets

25 January 2026 – West Indies vs Ireland – High Performance Oval, Windhoek – WI won by 25 runs

26 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – SL won by 4 wickets

28 January 2026 – Australia vs West Indies – Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 January 2026 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – Harare Sports Club, Harare

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 2 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR
1 England 3 3 0 0 6 1.989
2 India 2 2 0 0 4 2.751
3 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 0.629
4 Bangladesh 3 0 2 1 1 -2.092
5 New Zeaand 2 0 1 1 1 -6.143
6 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 0 −2.916

Results and schedule

26 January 2026 – England vs Bangladesh – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – ENG won by 7 wickets

27 January 2026 – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Harare Sports Club, Harare

27 January 2026 – India vs Zimbabwe – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January 2026 – New Zealand v England – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

31 January 2026 – Bangladesh v Zimbabwe – Harare Sports Club, Harare

1 February 2026 – India vs Pakistan – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

