ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table updated: India aim to pip England in Group 2; Aus, Afg lead Group 1

Under-19 World Cup Points Table: India will aim to cement their spot on the standings as they take on Zimbabwe in their first game of the Super Six stage of the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Tuesday.
Bringing four points from their previous round wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand who are also placed alongside them in Group 2 of the Super Sixes, India are currently second behind England on Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Australia and Afghanistan lead the pool in Group 1 with four days of action left before the knockouts.
The top two teams from the respective groups will proceed to the semi-finals.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Australia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2.242
|2
|Afghanistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.020
|3
|Sri Lanka
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|−0.180
|4
|West Indies
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|−0.414
|5
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|−1.116
|6
|Ireland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|−1.344
Results and schedule
25 January 2026 – Australia vs South Africa – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – AUS won by 6 wickets
25 January 2026 – West Indies vs Ireland – High Performance Oval, Windhoek – WI won by 25 runs
26 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – SL won by 4 wickets
28 January 2026 – Australia vs West Indies – Harare Sports Club, Harare
29 January 2026 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
30 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – Harare Sports Club, Harare
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.989
|2
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.751
|3
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.629
|4
|Bangladesh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-2.092
|5
|New Zeaand
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-6.143
|6
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|−2.916
Results and schedule
26 January 2026 – England vs Bangladesh – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – ENG won by 7 wickets
27 January 2026 – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Harare Sports Club, Harare
27 January 2026 – India vs Zimbabwe – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
30 January 2026 – New Zealand v England – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
31 January 2026 – Bangladesh v Zimbabwe – Harare Sports Club, Harare
1 February 2026 – India vs Pakistan – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
