ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table updated: India aim to pip England in Group 2; Aus, Afg lead Group 1

Under-19 World Cup Points Table: India will aim to cement their spot on the standings as they take on Zimbabwe in their first game of the Super Six stage of the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Bringing four points from their previous round wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand who are also placed alongside them in Group 2 of the Super Sixes, India are currently second behind England on Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Australia and Afghanistan lead the pool in Group 1 with four days of action left before the knockouts.

The top two teams from the respective groups will proceed to the semi-finals.