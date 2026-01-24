ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Super 6 groups, points table, match schedule – India vs Pakistan on February 1

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: The second stage of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Friday, with 12 teams progressing into the Super Six stage of the 16th edition of the tournament.

New Zealand finished third after a harrowing defeat to India in Group B after missing out on full points with two washed-out matches. Bangladesh finished between India and New Zealand in second spot with three points, one more than the BlackCaps colts.

The Super 6 stage will comprise two groups with round-robin matches, following which the top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals. Teams will carry forward points from their respective groups including the results against fellow qualifiers from the same group in the previous round.