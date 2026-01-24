ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Super 6 groups, points table, match schedule – India vs Pakistan on February 1

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026: Here's how the groups and points table look ahead of the Super Six stage of the U19 World Cup, starting January 25.

ICC Under-19 Wolrd Cup 2026: India take on Pakistan in the Super 6 on February 1. (CREIMAS)ICC Under-19 Wolrd Cup 2026: India take on Pakistan in the Super 6 on February 1. (CREIMAS)

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: The second stage of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Friday, with 12 teams progressing into the Super Six stage of the 16th edition of the tournament.

New Zealand finished third after a harrowing defeat to India in Group B after missing out on full points with two washed-out matches. Bangladesh finished between India and New Zealand in second spot with three points, one more than the BlackCaps colts.

The Super 6 stage will comprise two groups with round-robin matches, following which the top two teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals. Teams will carry forward points from their respective groups including the results against fellow qualifiers from the same group in the previous round.

Australia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and Ireland are slotted in Group 1 while India, Pakistan, England, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and New Zealand will make up the second group. India and Pakistan will lock horns in the final Super 6 match on February 1 at the Queen Sports Park in Bulawayo.

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 1 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR
1 Australia 2 2 0 0 4 2.857
2 Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 4 1.66
3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 −0.347
4 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 −0.830
5 South Africa 2 0 2 0 0 −0.830
6 Ireland 2 0 2 0 0 −1.703

25 January 2026 – Australia vs South Africa – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

25 January 2026 – West Indies vs Ireland – High Performance Oval, Windhoek

26 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek

28 January 2026 – Australia vs West Indies – Harare Sports Club, Harare

29 January 2026 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – Harare Sports Club, Harare

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 2 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR
1 England 2 2 0 0 4 1.562
2 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 0.616
3 India 1 1 0 0 2 0.621
4 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 1 -0.621
5 New Zeaand 1 0 0 1 1
6 Zimbabwe 2 0 2 0 0 −2.916

26 January 2026 – England vs Bangladesh – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

27 January 2026 – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Harare Sports Club, Harare

27 January 2026 – India vs Zimbabwe – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

30 January 2026 – New Zealand v England – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

31 January 2026 – Bangladesh v Zimbabwe – Harare Sports Club, Harare

1 February 2026 – India vs Pakistan – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

