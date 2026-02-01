ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table update: India aim to top Group 2 with win over Pakistan

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India can finish on top of Group 2 if they beat Pakistan. (ICC Photo)

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Points Table: India will aim to secure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Six stages when they meet Pakistan in their final match at the Queen Sports Park in Bulawayo on Sunday.

After Australia and Afghanistan booked their berths in the semi-finals from Group 1, a fiery India-Pakistan clash will set up the semi-final fixtures with England currently leading Group 2, having won all four of their matches. India can eclipse England should they topple Pakistan, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate.

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 1 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 8 1.950 2 Afghanistan 4 3 1 0 6 1.725 3 Sri Lanka 4 3 1 0 6 −0.113 4 West Indies 4 2 2 0 4 −0.421 5 South Africa 4 0 4 0 0 −0.980 6 Ireland 4 0 4 0 0 −2.010

Results and schedule

25 January 2026 – Australia vs South Africa – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – AUS won by 6 wickets