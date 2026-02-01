ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table update: India aim to top Group 2 with win over Pakistan

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Points Table: India will aim to lock their top spot in Group 2 when they meet arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, while Australia and Afghanistan have locked in their semi-final positions.

Updated: Feb 1, 2026 11:24 AM IST
ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India can finish on top of Group 2 if they beat Pakistan.
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Points Table: India will aim to secure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Six stages when they meet Pakistan in their final match at the Queen Sports Park in Bulawayo on Sunday.

After Australia and Afghanistan booked their berths in the semi-finals from Group 1, a fiery India-Pakistan clash will set up the semi-final fixtures with England currently leading Group 2, having won all four of their matches. India can eclipse England should they topple Pakistan, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate.

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 1 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR
1 Australia 4 4 0 0 8 1.950
2 Afghanistan 4 3 1 0 6 1.725
3 Sri Lanka 4 3 1 0 6 −0.113
4 West Indies 4 2 2 0 4 −0.421
5 South Africa 4 0 4 0 0 −0.980
6 Ireland 4 0 4 0 0 −2.010

Results and schedule

25 January 2026 – Australia vs South Africa – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – AUS won by 6 wickets

25 January 2026 – West Indies vs Ireland – High Performance Oval, Windhoek – WI won by 25 runs

26 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – SL won by 4 wickets

28 January 2026 – Australia vs West Indies – Harare Sports Club, Harare – AUS won by 22 runs

29 January 2026 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – SL won by 5 wickets

30 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – Harare Sports Club, Harare – AFG won by 191 runs

U19 World Cup 2026 Group 2 – Super Six points table and fixtures

Pos Team Pld W L NR Pts NRR
1 England 4 4 0 0 8 1.757
2 India 3 3 0 0 6 3.337
3 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 4 1.484
4 Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3 -0.505
5 New Zealand 4 0 2 1 1 -2.923
6 Zimbabwe 4 0 3 0 0 -2.815

Results and schedule

26 January 2026 – England vs Bangladesh – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – ENG won by 7 wickets

27 January 2026 – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Harare Sports Club, Harare- PAK won by 8 wickets

27 January 2026 – India vs Zimbabwe – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo- IND won by 204 runs

30 January 2026 – New Zealand v England – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – ENG won by 65 runs

31 January 2026 – Bangladesh v Zimbabwe – Harare Sports Club, Harare – BAN won by 74 runs

1 February 2026 – India vs Pakistan – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Semi-Finals schedule

3 February 2026 – Australia vs Group 2 Runner-up – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

4 February 2026 – Afghanistan vs Group 2 Winner – Harare Sports Club, Harare

6 February 2026 – Final – Harare Sports Club, Harare

