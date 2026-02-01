ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Super 6 Points Table update: India aim to top Group 2 with win over Pakistan

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Points Table: India will aim to secure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super Six stages when they meet Pakistan in their final match at the Queen Sports Park in Bulawayo on Sunday.
After Australia and Afghanistan booked their berths in the semi-finals from Group 1, a fiery India-Pakistan clash will set up the semi-final fixtures with England currently leading Group 2, having won all four of their matches. India can eclipse England should they topple Pakistan, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1.950
|2
|Afghanistan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.725
|3
|Sri Lanka
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|−0.113
|4
|West Indies
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|−0.421
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|−0.980
|6
|Ireland
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|−2.010
Results and schedule
25 January 2026 – Australia vs South Africa – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – AUS won by 6 wickets
25 January 2026 – West Indies vs Ireland – High Performance Oval, Windhoek – WI won by 25 runs
26 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek – SL won by 4 wickets
28 January 2026 – Australia vs West Indies – Harare Sports Club, Harare – AUS won by 22 runs
29 January 2026 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – SL won by 5 wickets
30 January 2026 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – Harare Sports Club, Harare – AFG won by 191 runs
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|England
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|1.757
|2
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|3.337
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.484
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-0.505
|5
|New Zealand
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|-2.923
|6
|Zimbabwe
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.815
Results and schedule
26 January 2026 – England vs Bangladesh – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – ENG won by 7 wickets
27 January 2026 – Pakistan vs New Zealand – Harare Sports Club, Harare- PAK won by 8 wickets
27 January 2026 – India vs Zimbabwe – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo- IND won by 204 runs
30 January 2026 – New Zealand v England – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo – ENG won by 65 runs
31 January 2026 – Bangladesh v Zimbabwe – Harare Sports Club, Harare – BAN won by 74 runs
1 February 2026 – India vs Pakistan – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Semi-Finals schedule
3 February 2026 – Australia vs Group 2 Runner-up – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
4 February 2026 – Afghanistan vs Group 2 Winner – Harare Sports Club, Harare
6 February 2026 – Final – Harare Sports Club, Harare
