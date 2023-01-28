scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Finals LIVE, How to watch IND vs ENG match online: England and India will face each other in the final of the ICC Under 19 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Indian skipper and England skipper with the U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy. (ICC)
Listen to this article
ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Batting sensation Shefali Verma will chase history when she leads India against England in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final

For all their success at the international stage, the Indian women’s cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level and the young batter, who has been part of two World Cups and one Commonwealth Games final with the senior team, will look to bring the elusive title home.

The seniors have made the World Cup final on three occasions across formats only to have returned with bitter memories — losing to Australia by 98 runs in 2005 and losing to England by 9 runs in 2017 in the ODIs, and in T20Is they went down in the 2020 final to the Aussies by 85 runs. However, in this tournament looked like a team to beat.

ICC U-19 World Cup IND vs ENG final match details:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

Where is India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match taking place?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match will take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

At what time does the India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match begin?

Advertisement

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match begins at 5:15 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match online?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match will be aired live on Fancode.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match?

The India U-19 vs England U-19  Women’s T20 World Cup final match will be aired live on Star Sports network.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 21:04 IST
Next Story

The different styles that came together to form Mughal Gardens, now Amrit Udyan

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 28: Latest News
close