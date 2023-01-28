ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup India vs England final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Batting sensation Shefali Verma will chase history when she leads India against England in the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final

For all their success at the international stage, the Indian women’s cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level and the young batter, who has been part of two World Cups and one Commonwealth Games final with the senior team, will look to bring the elusive title home.

The seniors have made the World Cup final on three occasions across formats only to have returned with bitter memories — losing to Australia by 98 runs in 2005 and losing to England by 9 runs in 2017 in the ODIs, and in T20Is they went down in the 2020 final to the Aussies by 85 runs. However, in this tournament looked like a team to beat.

ICC U-19 World Cup IND vs ENG final match details:

Where is India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match taking place?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match will take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

At what time does the India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match begin?

Advertisement

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match begins at 5:15 PM IST on Sunday, January 29.

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match online?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match will be aired live on Fancode.

Advertisement

Where to watch the live coverage of the India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match?

The India U-19 vs England U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final match will be aired live on Star Sports network.