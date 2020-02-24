ICC trolls Donald Trump for mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar’s name

US President Donald Trump speaking during “Namaste Trump” event. (Source: AP Photo) US President Donald Trump speaking during “Namaste Trump” event. (Source: AP Photo)

On Monday, the world witnessed the much-anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump to India in the “Namaste Trump” rally in Ahmedabad which was held at the Motera Stadium. From visiting the Sabarmati Ashram to praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar’s name, Trump indulged in all.

Addressing a crowd of more than 100,00 people, the US President began his speech by saying that he travelled 8,000 miles to deliver the message that, “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”

He went on to talk about PM Modi’s achievements in his administration and Bollywood and even spoke about cricket. “This is the country which has given greatest cricket players Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli,” he said whilst pronouncing Sachin as “Soo-chin”.

For his failure to pronounce the legendary cricketer’s name correctly, he paid the price — in the form of a troll video released by International Cricket Council (ICC). They tweeted a video where it can be seen that they are modifying Sachin’s name to “Soo-chin” Tendulkar in their database.

Furthermore, he also mispronounced the India captain’s name as “Virot Kolee” and also the likes of cult-classic Bollywood film “Sholay” and Swami Vivekananda. But despite Trump’s hiccups, the audience broke into applause after hearing the 73-year-old’s speech.

Incidentally, on this day in 2010, Tendulkar had created history by becoming the first batsman to score a 200 in ODIs. He reached the unbeaten score in 147 balls against South Africa in Gwalior.

After Trump, PM Modi also took to stage and addressed the crowd thanking the US President and First Lady Melania Trump’s presence. He also recalled the “Howdy Modi” event which happened around five months back before ending his speech.

Post the Motera Stadium visit, Trump and his wife travelled to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

