ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 

T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. (AP Photo)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly unhappy with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s recent comments supporting Bangladesh,The Indian Express has learned.

Sources told The Indian Express that if Pakistan follows a similar path and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. These may include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

“If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose a series of sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” a source said.