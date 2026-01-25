ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly unhappy with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi’s recent comments supporting Bangladesh,The Indian Express has learned.
Sources told The Indian Express that if Pakistan follows a similar path and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. These may include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.
“If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose a series of sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” a source said.
Naqvi had earlier criticized the ICC for “double standards,” saying Bangladesh was treated unfairly. He added that Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup would be decided at the highest government level, pending Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s return from abroad.
“Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. One country can make any decision whenever, while it is the opposite for another. Bangladesh is a major stakeholder and this injustice should not happen,” Naqvi told reporters.
The PCB has urged the ICC to consider a hybrid model for Bangladesh, similar to Pakistan’s arrangement, which allows Pakistan to play all its T20 World Cup matches in Colombo.
“Bangladesh is a full ICC member like Pakistan. If a similar favour has been extended to Pakistan and India, the same should apply to Bangladesh. One country cannot dictate terms to another,” Naqvi said.
