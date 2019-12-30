ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli finishes year on top, Cheteshwar Pujara drops down

Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI Photo) Virat Kohli. (Source: PTI Photo)

Virat Kohli ends the year at the top of the pile in ICC’s newly released Test rankings for batsmen on Monday, but his compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara slipped a place to fifth after a lacklustre second half of the year.

🚨 RANKINGS UPDATE 🚨 With his enterprising 95 against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Quinton de Kock not only set up 🇿🇦’s win, but also shot into the top 🔟 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batsmen! pic.twitter.com/oY5l7TuU7p — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2019

The Indian captain built a healthy lead of 17 points ahead of second-placed Steve Smith with 928 points, while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson remained on third.

On the other hand, after a phenomenal 2019 amassing 1085 runs in 11 Tests, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne moved a spot to fourth. David Warner also moved a spot to seventh with 759 points.

Pujara was placed fifth with 791 points, and just below the sixth-placed Babar Azam of Pakistan, Ajinkya Rahane was joint seventh with 759 points.

With his enterprising 95 against England in the first Test, Quinton de Kock not only set up his team’s win, but also shot into the top-10 of the latest rankings by eight places.

In bowling, India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, returning from an injury layoff, remained static at sixth position with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (772 points) and seamer Mohammed Shami (771) were ninth and tenth respectively in the order.

Some good news for 🇳🇿 despite their big loss to 🇦🇺 in Melbourne with Neil Wagner’s seven-wicket haul getting rewarded in the latest edition of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for bowlers. pic.twitter.com/EaKHNsfdh6 — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2019

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins was at the top of the standings with 902 points ahead of Neil Wagner (859) and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada (832).

(with PTI inputs)

