ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant beats MS Dhoni, attains joint-highest ranking for Indian wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant has scaled new heights in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen to become the joint-highest ranked wicketkeeper batsman from India while also reaching highest rating points by a gloveman from the country. Pant has risen 21 slots and reached 17th place in the rankings refreshed after India’s series win against Australia. The 17th rank is the joint-highest by a specialist India wicketkeeper along with Farokh Engineer, who did so in January 1973. Additionally, Pant’s aggregate of 673 rating points are the highest by an India wicketkeeper, with Dhoni having the next best aggregate of 662 points and Engineer 619 points. Dhoni’s highest Test ranking was 19th.

Advertising

Pant who announced himself with an 18-ball 50 at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2016, has moved into the top-20 in only his ninth Test match with an unbeaten 159 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Pant had started the Australia tour in 59th place and made rapid progress, scoring 350 runs in a series that also saw him take 20 catches.

The top scorer from the series – Cheteshwar Pujara, who amassed 521 runs and claimed the Player of the Series award – is another batsman to gain in the latest rankings update. The rankings also take into account performances in the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town which the Proteas won by 9 wickets.

Pujara has earned one place up in the rankings to reach third position while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (up six places to 57th) and opener Mayank Agarwal (up five places to 62nd) are others from the Indian team to advance at the end of a historic series win.

Advertising

Among the bowlers, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 45th position after posting figures of 5/99 at SCG in Australia’s first innings. Jasprit Bumrah, who took series topping 21 wickets, remained steady at 16th place and Mohammed Shami has gained one place to take the 22nd slot. Jadeja has moved one place up to reach fifth among bowlers and has also leapfrogged Windies captain Jason Holder into second place among all-rounders.

For hosts Australia, opener Marcus Harris has jumped 21 places to take a career-best 69th position after scoring 79 runs in the first innings while off-spinner Nathan Lyon has inched up from 14th to 13th position.

Over from the action in South Africa, Aiden Markram has returned to the top-10 after his knock of 78 runs at Cape Town gained him seven spots to reach 10th position. Captain Faf du Plessis’s first-innings century has lifted him six places to 16th position. For Pakistan, Asad Shafiq has reached 24th position after scores of 20 and 88 while Babar Azam is only one slot behind after gaining two places.

Among South Africa’s bowlers, Vernon Philander has gained one slot to reach third position while Duanne Olivier has continued his surge to move up to 32nd place from 36th. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi has gained 13 places to reach 60th slot after taking four wickets in the match.

In the team rankings there is no change. India remain top of the pile and have neither gained or lost points. Australia, on the other hand, have lost one point while remaining fifth.