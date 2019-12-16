ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne moves to fifth as Virat Kohli remains top

Marnus Labuschagne against New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo) Marnus Labuschagne against New Zealand. (Source: AP Photo)

Marnus Labuschagne continued with his onward curve ever since coming on as a concussion substitute in the Ashes as he entered the top five in the ICC Test Rankings released on Monday after performances against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Labuschagne who shined in the Test series against Pakistan, scored 143 and 50 in the recently concluded Perth Test which Australia won by 296 runs on Sunday. Labuschagne, who narrowly missed joining Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas and Mudassar Nazar in scoring at least 150 in three successive Test innings, gained three slots, overtaking compatriot David Warner.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli held his top spot among the batsmen with 928 points, whereas his nearest competitor Steve Smith fell behind by 17 points after the disappointing 43 and 16 in the first Test against New Zealand. Cheteshwar Pujara (791) and Ajinkya Rahane (759) held on to their fourth and sixth spots respectively.

Babar Azam reached the top 10 for the first time, moving from 13th to ninth position after his unbeaten knock of 102 against Sri Lanka in the drawn first Test. He is currently No.1 in the T20I rankings and second in the ODIs.

Pakistan’s Abid Ali, who made history on Sunday after becoming the first to score centuries on both ODI and Test debuts, entered the rankings at an impressive 78th position.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, slipped to the sixth spot in the list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins. Mitchell Starc’s effort of 9/97 in the first Test has lifted him to a career-best fifth spot and career-best 806 rating points.

Neil Wagner’s seven wickets against New Zealand helped him reclaim third position among bowlers with a career-best tally of 834 rating points. Tim Southee is back in the top 10 after his nine-wicket match haul. Josh Hazlewood has moved from eighth to seventh position.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, remained second behind Jason Holder of the West Indies among Test all-rounders.

In the ICC World Test Championship, India stand on top with 360 points, way ahead of Australia (216), Sri Lanka (80), New Zealand (60) and England (56).

