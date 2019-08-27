ICC Test Rankings 2019: Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top ten, Virat Kohli holds spot

ICC Test Bowlers, Batsman Rankings 2019: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah broke into the top-10 of the ICC Test Bowling Rankings after his demolishing 5/7 spell against West Indies in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. On the other hand, India captain Virat Kohli maintained his six-point lead over Australian Steve Smith in the batting rankings.

⬆️ Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Kemar Roach

⬇️ Mohammad Abbas, Ravindra Jadeja Boult has broken into the 🔝 5 while Bumrah has stormed into the 🔝 10 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test bowling rankings. pic.twitter.com/NR79qjCTEa — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2019

Sitting top at the table, Kohli has 910 points while the three-time centurion in the Ashes, Smith is placed second with 904 points. Following them are New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and India’s Cheteshwar Pujara at third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane jumped 10 places with his man-of-the-match knocks of 81 and 102 in India’s 318-run win in the first Test against West Indies. He holds the 11th spot in the list.

↗️ Dimuth Karunaratne

↗️ Joe Root Sri Lanka and England Test skippers move up in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings while New Zealand’s Tom Latham storms into the 🔝 10! pic.twitter.com/ayoOePxT2P — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2019

However, the biggest gainer was England’s Ashes hero Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten 135 in the second innings of the third Test helped England level the series with a one wicket win against Australia. The 28-year-old reached career-best positions among batsmen and all-rounders, with him holding the 13th spot among Test batsmen and the second spot among all-rounders.

Arise, Sir Ben Stokes! Following his Headingley heroics, the star England all-rounder is now No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test All-Rounder Rankings. pic.twitter.com/Prxm2WjFCC — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2019

Bumrah is now seventh in the bowlers’ list after jumping nine places after picking up six wickets in the first Test, and would look to reach an even higher spot with his performances in the upcoming second Test which would start from August 30.