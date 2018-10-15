ICC Test Rankings: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant make gains, Umesh Yadav enters top-25

Umesh Yadav picked up 10 wickets in the second Test against West Indies. (Source: PTI)

India youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Rishah Pant have made covered decent ground after the West Indies Test series – which India won 2-0. In the updated ICC Test Rankings for batsmen, Shaw and Pant have risen following the 10-wicket win on Sunday which sealed a comfortabl series win in Hyderabad.

Shaw had entered the rankings on 73rd place after a maiden Test century on debut and climbed further to 60th place after knocks of 70 and 33 not out from the opening slot. Pant, on the other hand, scored 92 runs in the opening innings and despite missing out on his century, has been rewarded with a 23 place gain to reach 62nd position in the rankings. The Delhi batsman had begun the series in 111th position and missed centuries in both Tests, getting dismissed on 92 in both matches, but the rise in rankings would give him satisfaction.

Among the bowlers, Umesh Yadav has gained four slots to reach 25th position after becoming only the third India fast bowler to claim a 10-wicket Test haul on home soil.

For the visiting West Indies, captain Jason Holder has risen in charts in all departments. His haul of five for 56 in India’s first innings has lifted him four places to a career-best ninth position among bowlers while his first innings half-century took him three slots up to reach 53rd position. Holder has also overtaken South Africa’s Vernon Philander to third position among all-rounders.

Other players from West Indies to to advance include Roston Chase, whose first innings century helped him gain 10 slots and reach 31st position, and Shai Hope, who has gained five places to reach 35th position.

Prithvi Shaw scored 70 and 33* in the second Test against West Indies.

In team rankings, India gained one point from the series win and West Indies lost one point but it made no difference to the overall team ranking.

ICC Test Team Rankings

1. India – 116 points

2. South Africa – 106 points

3. Australia – 106 points

4. England – 105 points

5. New Zealand – 102 points

6. Sri Lanka – 97 points

7. Pakistan – 88 points

8. West Indies – 76 points

9. Bangladesh – 67 points

10. Zimbabwe – 2 points

11. Afghanistan – 0 points

12. Ireland – 0 points

