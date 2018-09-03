ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli remains top-ranked batsman; Moeen Ali, Sam Curran take giant strides

Virat Kohli has career best rating points of 937 after fourth India-England Test. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli has career best rating points of 937 after fourth India-England Test. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli continued to stand top of the charts for ICC Test Rankings for batsmen as he accumulated scores of 46 and 58 runs in the fourth Test against England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. With 937 rating points, Kohli who now has 544 runs in the series, is 11th in the list of best ever in terms of rating points, just one adrift of a group of four – Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara. Cheteshwar Pujara, who struck a century in the first innings, also stayed in sixth position in the rankings that were updated on Monday following India’s defeat to England by 60 runs. His unbeaten 132 has, however, taking his rating points to 798 points from 763.

India seamer Mohammad Shami ended the Test with six wickets which helped him return to the top-20 having gained three places. His fellow fast bowler Ishant Sharma’s four wickets see him progress to 25th position. Jasprit Bumrah meanwhile moved to his career-best 487 points while retaining 37th position.

Not so surprisingly, England players made the biggest impact in the latest ranking update. Sam Curran, playing his maiden Test series, moved up 29 places to 43rd position among batsmen after playing pivotal knocks of 78 and 46. In the bowling department, he gained 11 places to reach 55th place in the bowlers’ list and 15th position among all-rounders after gaining 27 slots.

Man of the Match Moeen Ali’s haul of nine wickets helped him move up three places to 33rd position with a huge gain in rating points. The offie, who grabbed five for 63 and four for 71, has gained 66 points to reach 543 points in bowling, while also gaining one slot to reach seventh place among all-rounders.

Among the batsmen, Jos Buttler has jumped 15 slots to reach a career-best 32nd position and 584 rating points, just five behind England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who also gained three places to reach 29th place.

ICC Test Ranking for Batsmen

1 Virat Kohli – 937 points

2 Steve Smith – 929 points

3 Kane Williamson – 847 points

4 David Warner – 820 points

5 Joe Root – 809 points

6 Cheteshwar Pujara – 798 points

7 Dimuth Karunaratne – 754 points

8 Dinesh Chandimal – 733 points

9 Dean Elgar – 724 points

10 Aiden Markram – 703 points

ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

1 James Anderson – 896 points

2 Kagiso Rabada – 882 points

3 Ravindra Jadeja – 832 points

4 Vernon Philander – 826 points

5 Pat Cummins – 800 points

6 Trent Boult – 795 points

7 Rangana Herath – 791 points

8 R Ashwin – 777 points

9 Neil Wagner – 765 points

10 Josh Hazlewood – 759 points

