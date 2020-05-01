ICC rankings: India displaced as No.1 Test side for first time since 2016

India were the No.1 Test side since the 2016/17 season, the records of which were wiped out in the latest annual ICC rankings update. (File Photo/BCCI) India were the No.1 Test side since the 2016/17 season, the records of which were wiped out in the latest annual ICC rankings update. (File Photo/BCCI)

Australia have displaced India to be ranked as the No.1 Test team in the world by the International Cricket Council

(ICC), removing the Virat Kohli-led team from the top spot for the first time since October 2016. Australia have also been ranked as the new No.1 T20I team, displacing Pakistan, while England have held on to No.1 spot in the ODI rankings.

In the Test rankings, Australia (116) are followed by New Zealand (115) in second place. India are now third with 114 points. With only two points separating them, this is the second closest the top three teams have been since the Test rankings were launched in 2003.

India’s drop in the Test rankings is largely because Team India had won 12 Tests and lost just one in 2016-17, the records of which were removed in the latest annual update.

No.1 teams in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings: Tests ➡️ Australia

ODIs ➡️ England

T20Is ➡️ Australia Lastest rankings 👉 https://t.co/AeaYDWqlfh pic.twitter.com/uv9hTGkN3L — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2020

India still lead the ICC World Test Championship, a league comprising six series played by each of the top nine Test sides.

In the ODI rankings, reigning World champions England (127) have increased their lead over India from six to eight points. New Zealand remain in third place, three points behind India.

In the T20I rankings, Australia (278) have topped the list for the first time since the list was introduced in 2011. Pakistan team which has been the No.1 T20I side for the last 27 months, are now fourth with 260 points. England have moved into second position with 268 points while India are up one place to third, just two points behind.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd