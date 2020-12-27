ICC Team of the Decade: MS Dhoni named captain for both T20I and ODI, Virat Kohli Test captain

MS Dhoni has been named as ICC team of the decade captain in both ODI and T20I (Source: File)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men’s T20I, ODI and Test teams of the decade on Sunday, naming former India captain MS Dhoni as the leader of both sides. While the T20 side features four players from India, the ODI Team of the Decade has four Indian cricketers.

Current Indian captain Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are the other Indians in the T20I team. The line-up also sees a host of other big names from around the world inluding Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, and Lasith Malinga.

ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC’s ODI team of the decade includes Rohit and Virat, other than captain Dhoni. While David Warner and Rohit have been picked as openers, former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers is selected as a middle-order batsman. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and England’s Ben Stokes are the two all-rounders in the team. The pace attack includes Australian bowler Micthell Starc, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga.

ICC’s ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

The ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The ICC also announced the Test team of the decade and named Virat Kohli as the skipper. The line-up includes some notable names like Alistair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling side is includes Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Ravi Ashwin.

ICC’s Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

In the women’s T20I team of the decade, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav have been picked and Australia’s Meg Lanning has been named the captain of that side. The bowling department included Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, and Indian spinner Poonam.

ICC’s T20I Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Ellyse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav

ICC Awards of the Decade announced

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards Nominations Committee according to on-field performances and overall achievements for at least five years during the period.

Award winners will be announced next month and will culminate in a special ICC Awards of the Decade digital show, to be broadcast on the ICC digital channels and will take into account the fans’ votes as well as those by a global panel of journalists and broadcasters.

The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade are as follows:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

R Ashwin (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Joe Root (England)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Steve Smith (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Mithali Raj (India)

Sarah Taylor (England)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period:

James Anderson (England)

Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli (India)

Joe Root (England)

Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

Steve Smith (Australia)

Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period:

MS Dhoni (India)

Virat Kohli (India)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

AB de Villiers (South Africa)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period:

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Mithali Raj (India)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period:

Aaron Finch (Australia)

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Virat Kohli (India)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Imran Tahir (South Africa)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s T20I cricket during the performance period:

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Anya Shrubsole (England)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Associate cricket during the performance period:

Richie Berrington (Scotland)

Peter Borren (Netherlands)

Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Paras Khadka (Nepal)

Calum MacLeod (Scotland)

Assad Vala (PNG)

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s Associate cricket during the performance period:

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Sarah Bryce (Scotland)

Natthakan Chantham (Thailand)

Sterre Kalis (Netherlands)

Chanida Sutthiruang (Thailand)

Sornnorin Tippoch (Thailand)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket:

2011 Winner – MS Dhoni (India)

2012 Winner – Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

2013 Winner – Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

2014 Winner – Katherine Brunt (England)

2015 Winner – Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

2016 Winner – Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

2017 Winner – Anya Shrubsole (England)

2018 Winner – Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

2019 Winner – Virat Kohli (India)

To further enhance engagement, Teams of the Decade (TOTD) will be compiled by the Voting Academy of journalists and broadcasters for the following five formats:

ICC Men’s Test TOTD

ICC Men’s ODI TOTD

ICC Women’s ODI TOTD

ICC Men’s T20I TOTD

ICC Women’s T20I TOTD