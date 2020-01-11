ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs up, Navdeep Saini jumps 146 places

Navdeep Saini took three wickets in the third T20I (Source: AP) Navdeep Saini took three wickets in the third T20I (Source: AP)

India’s swashbuckling opener KL Rahul retains the sixth spot in ICC T20I batsman rankings after consistent performances in recently-concluded three-T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. Indian skipper Virat Kohli moved up the chart as well. Kohli is placed ninth in the list of T20I players rankings released on Saturday.

Virat Kohli ➕1️⃣

Eoin Morgan ➕1️⃣ The India and England skippers have moved one place up in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings for batting! Updated rankings: https://t.co/EdMBslOYFe pic.twitter.com/xfkTVgJVxn — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2020

The Indian fast bowlers put up a stellar show in the two games with clinical performances. New to the side, Navdeep Saini who was named ‘Player of the Series’, took a giant leap in the bowlers’ rankings. He jumped 146 places to the 98th spot.

Not just Saini, Shardul Thakur took five wickets in two games as well. Thakur is placed 92nd in the rankings after a fruitful series.

Even though Rahul remained on the sixth spot after knocks of 45 and 54 in second and third T20I respectively, he gained 26 points and narrowed the gap between him and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell.

Making a comeback in the side after injury, opener Shikhar Dhawan was rewarded for scoring a half-century on Friday. Dhawan is now placed at 15th position.

The middle-order batsman Manish Pandey rose four spots as well is ranked 70th after his unbeaten knock of 31 from 18 balls at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Returning to the sides after injury, Jasprit Bumrah jumped eight places to reach 39th spot despite going for plenty in the Indore T20I.

Sri Lanka lost the T20I series by 0-2 but two of their players advanced in the rankings. Dhananjaya de Silva helped his side recover from a batting collapse in the third T20I. Silva’s half-century helped Sri Lanka from getting all out a lot earlier in the game. He jumped 72 places to reach the 115th spot.

Chinaman Lakshan Sandakan moved 10 places as well to reach the 29th spot.

