Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

ICC T20I Rankings: Rohit climbs three places to 14th; Suryakumar Yadav drops to fourth spot

Topping the batting chart is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (815 rating points), who has displaced his teammate and captain Babar Azam (794 rating points).

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, reacts as he leaves the field with teammate Suryakumar Yadav after their loss in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Sri Lanka, in Dubai,. (AP )

India captain Rohit Sharma gained three slots to be at 14th while Suryakumar Yadav dropped a place to fourth among batters in the ICC T20I rankings issued on Wednesday.

Rohit (612 rating points) climbed three spots after scoring a 41-ball 72 against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super 4 match at the Dubai Interational Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. However, Suryakumar (775 rating points), apart from his sensational 68 off just 29 balls against Hong Kong, failed to replicate his performances against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the big games.

Star batter Virat Kohli gained four places and is ranked 29th after scoring 60 against Pakistan. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (up eight places to 50th) and young pacer Arshdeep Singh (up 28 places to 62nd) have also progressed. Hardik Pandya remained at fifth spot in the all-rounder’s chart.
Rizwan has scored 192 runs in three matches in the Asia Cup and is the leading run getter in the tournament so far. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka has gained one spot to be placed at number eight, after notching up scores of 20, 35, and 52. The 24-year-old also made 52 off 37 balls to help his side beat India in a Super Four match on Wednesday. Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz also gained 14 places to be ranked 15th, after his knock of 84 against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood (792 rating points) and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (256 rating points) top the bowling and all-rounder charts respectively.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:53:49 pm
Rohit Sharma, IND vs SL
IND vs SL in pics | India lose to Sri Lanka, stare at elimination
