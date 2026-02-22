ICC T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe supporters plead for financial support for attending games in India

The vibrant and colourful Zimbabwe fans were one of the great features of the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, as they cheered for their side that upset established powers Australia and Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten. But as the side makes the trip across the Palk Straits to India for their Super Eights fixtures, they may not have too many backing them from the stands. The reason is a very basic one: money.

The Zimbabwe fans have suffered a lot over the last couple of decades and most of them may have been pleasantly surprised at what their team managed to achieve in Colombo. They may not have expected their team to get out of their group – that too as toppers – and haven’t made their arrangements for the next stage of the competition. Requests have subsequently been made to business houses to ensure that there is at least some Zimbabwean representation in the stands in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi and further, if the team progresses to the semifinals.