ICC T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe supporters plead for financial support for attending games in India

The vibrant and colourful Zimbabwe fans were one of the great features of the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, as they cheered for their side that upset established powers Australia and Sri Lanka to stay unbeaten. But as the side makes the trip across the Palk Straits to India for their Super Eights fixtures, they may not have too many backing them from the stands. The reason is a very basic one: money.
The Zimbabwe fans have suffered a lot over the last couple of decades and most of them may have been pleasantly surprised at what their team managed to achieve in Colombo. They may not have expected their team to get out of their group – that too as toppers – and haven’t made their arrangements for the next stage of the competition. Requests have subsequently been made to business houses to ensure that there is at least some Zimbabwean representation in the stands in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi and further, if the team progresses to the semifinals.
“I urge local businessmen to support our team, just like they do for football. Let’s ferry prominent supporters to the games and create an electrifying environment for our boys,” Paul Mungofa, the leader of the fan group Brass Band, was quoted as saying by NewsDay.
Brass Band and Castle Corner are major supporter groups backing the Zimbabwe team, often referred to as Chevrons.
“Our Brass Band and Castle Corner supporters can make a huge difference — let’s make some noise and bring it home,” Mungofa said. “We owe it to our ancestors, who’ve carried the colours of our national team jerseys, to make a mark.”
The hardy fans have been footing their own bills till now, representing a country and team that have seen difficult times over a long period now.
“We’ve been to every game, every venue,” said Malvin Kwaramba, the chief fan representative. “We’ve celebrated with the team, and we’ve cried with them. They’re like family now.”
The backing is not lost on the players.
“They’ve done it out of their own pockets, travelling thousands of miles to support us,” skipper Sikandar Raza noted. “We’re grateful for their passion.”
Even if the Zimbabwe fans are not there in the Super Eights, what they have seen in Sri Lanka will be a pleasant memory for a lifetime.
“We may be leaving Sri Lanka, but our spirits remain high, buoyed by the knowledge that we have been part of something special,” Kwaramba added. “We take with us the memories of an unforgettable adventure, and the promise of more to come.”
Another fan representative, Godwin Mamhiyo, said: “We came, we saw, we conquered. We have had the best time, and we are so proud of you (team).”
