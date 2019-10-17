ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2020: Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Squads, Match date and Time, Live Streaming & TV Channel details

The T20 World Cup 2020 qualifiers including 14 teams start on Friday as Scotland take on Singapore in the first match of the tournament. A total of 51 matches will be played in the tournament including the qualifiers, semi-final and final. Out of 14, six teams will qualify for the World Cup. Hosts United Arab Emirates automatically qualify for the mega event.

The teams are divided into two groups — Group A and Group B. The table-toppers of both groups will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. The teams placed second and third in both groups qualify for playoffs one and two. The winners of these playoffs advance to the semi-final and seal their spot in the final.

The fourth-ranked teams from both the groups will then take on the loses of playoffs one and two. The winners qualify for the last two spots in World Cup and then go up against each other for the fifth place. The six teams will enter the round one of the upcoming World Cup with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to qualify for the Super 12.

Nigeria will be their first World Cup qualifiers after replacing banned Zimbabwe in the tournament.

Live streaming details:

The matches played at Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium and Dubai International Stadium will be broadcasted by ICC. The highlights and clips of games played on other venues will be available on the T20 World Cup website and their social media handles. There will be no live telecast on TV.

Oct 18, Friday

Scotland vs Singapore, 1st Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Hong Kong vs Ireland, 2nd Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Netherlands vs Kenya, 3rd Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Oman vs United Arab Emirates, 4th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 19, Saturday

Papua New Guinea vs Bermuda, 5th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Scotland vs Kenya, 8th Match, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 3:40 PM

Netherlands vs Namibia, 7th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Jersey vs Nigeria, 6th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates, 9th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 20, Sunday

Papua New Guinea vs Namibia, 10th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Canada vs Jersey, 11th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Hong Kong vs Oman, 13th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Bermuda vs Singapore, 12th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Oct 21, Monday

Scotland vs Papua New Guinea, 14th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates, 15th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Ireland vs Oman, 16th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Kenya vs Bermuda, 17th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Canada vs Nigeria, 18th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 22, Tuesday

Scotland vs Namibia, 19th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Singapore vs Netherlands, 20th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

United Arab Emirates vs Jersey, 21st Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Oct 23, Wednesday

Namibia vs Bermuda, 22nd Match, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Oman vs Nigeria, 23rd Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Singapore vs Kenya, 24th Match, Group A, ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Ireland vs Canada, 25th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Hong Kong vs Jersey, 26th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 24, Thursday

Netherlands vs Papua New Guinea, 27th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

United Arab Emirates vs Nigeria, 28th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Hong Kong vs Canada, 29th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Scotland vs Bermuda, 30th Match, Group A, ICC Academy, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 25, Friday

Papua New Guinea vs Singapore, 31st Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Ireland vs Jersey, 32nd Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Namibia vs Kenya, 33rd Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Oman vs Canada, 34th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 26, Saturday

Ireland vs Nigeria, 35th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Netherlands vs Bermuda, 36th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Namibia vs Singapore, 37th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 27, Sunday

Hong Kong vs Nigeria, 39th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 1, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST

Papua New Guinea vs Kenya, 38th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 11:30 AM IST

Oman vs Jersey, 40th Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 3:40 PM IST

Scotland vs Netherlands, 41st Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

United Arab Emirates vs Canada, 42nd Match, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 29, Tuesday

TBC vs TBC, Play off 1 – A2 v B3, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, Playoff 2 – A3 v B2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium , Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 30, Wednesday

TBC vs TBC, Playoff 3 – A4 v Loser of Play-off 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, Playoff 4 – B4 v Loser of Play-off 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Oct 31, Thursday

TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Play-off, ICC Academy, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

Nov 01, Friday

TBC vs TBC, Semifinal 1 – B1 v Winner of Play-off 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, Semifinal 2 – A1 v Winner of Play-off 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Nov 02, Saturday

TBC vs TBC, 3rd place Playoff, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 3:40 PM IST

TBC vs TBC, Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 9:00 PM IST

Bermuda

Dion Stovell (c), Terryn Fray (vc), Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Oronde Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock, George O’Brien, Delray Rawlins, Macai Simmons, Sinclair Smith, Charles Trott, Rodney Trott, Janeiro Tucker.

Remember THAT Dwayne Leverock catch from the 2007 @cricketworldcup? If so, you’ll recognise a few familiar names in Bermuda’s #T20WorldCup Qualifier squad… pic.twitter.com/GlbonAl8gm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 16, 2019

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Rizwan Cheema, Nikhil Dutta, Romesh Eranga, Jeremy Gordon, Dillon Heyliger, Abraash Khan, Nicholas Kirton, Nitish Kumar, Junaid Siddiqui, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rodrigo Thomas, Srimantha Wijeratne, Saad Bin Zafar

Hong Kong

Aizaz Khan (c), Kinchit Shah (vc), Ahsan Abbasi, Haroon Arshed, Waqas Barkat, Aarush Bhagwat, Kyle Christie, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Raag Kapur, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif

Ireland

Gary Wilson (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, David Delany, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland have qualified for the last 5️⃣ men’s T20 World Cups. Can they make it 6️⃣ in a row?@niallnobiobrien gives us the low-down on a team he knows better than most. pic.twitter.com/T6os1XDAdB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 16, 2019

Jersey

Charles Perchard (c), Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nicholas Ferraby, Nick Greenwood, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward

Kenya

Shem Ngoche (c), Sachin Bhudia, Emmanuel Bundi, Aman Gandhi, Dhiren Gondaria, Irfan Karim, Pushpak Kerai, Jasraj Kundi, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Elijah Otieno, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck (vc), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Niko Davin, Zane Green, Zhivago Groenewald, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Christi Viljoen, Pikky Ya France, Craig Williams

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Max O’Dowd, Shane Snater, Antonius Staal, Tobias Visee

▶️ Colin Ackermann

▶️ Tobias Visee

▶️ Max O’Dowd Just some of the names to look out for in the Netherlands side! pic.twitter.com/jOme8Qs0hS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2019

Nigeria

Ademola Onikoyi (c), Sylvester Okpe (vc), Abiodun Abioye, Sesan Adedeji, Vincent Adewoye, Daniel Ajekun, Chima Akachukwu, Daniel Gim, Segun Ogundipe, Isaac Okpe, Chimezie Onwuzulike, Leke Oyede, Sulaimon Runsewe, Mohameed Taiwo, Codi Yusuf

Eyes on the prize. Nigeria have been training hard ahead of their #T20WorldCup Qualifier opener against Jersey on Saturday 💪 pic.twitter.com/f3GeFZAu6H — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 16, 2019

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Aamir Kaleem, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Mehran Khan, Naseem Khushi, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Khurram Nawaz, Jay Odedra, Jatinder Singh

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini (vc), Simon Atai, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, John Reva, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Tony Ura

PNG have never qualified for a #T20WorldCup before. Could this be their year? pic.twitter.com/rt24F47U1u — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 16, 2019

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Ollie Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Singapore

Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Avi Dixit, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Anantha Krishna, Navin Param, Janak Prakash, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh (wk), Sidhant Singh, Aryaman Sunil, Selladore Vijayakumar

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota, Darius D’Silva, Zawar Farid, Imran Haider, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ghulam Shabber (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Sidique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman