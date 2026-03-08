ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament winners: Can Sanju Samson join Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah today?

ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament winners: The 10th edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup will draw curtains on Sunday as India face New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Since its inception, the T20 World Cup has seen several scintillating performers revelling across editions, even single-handedly pulling their teams across the line on numerous occasions.

Over the last nine completed editions, eight different players have emerged as the Player of the Tournament between 2007 and 2024. India legend Virat Kohli is the only player to have received the accolade, running sensational streaks in both the 2014 and 2016 editions. Kohli recorded 319 runs in 2014 as India fell short in the final against Sri Lanka. He was the lone sparkle during India’s last World Cup at home in 2016, scoring 273 runs as the Men in Blue bowed with a semi-final loss.