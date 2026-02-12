ICC T20 World Cup: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, the pizza-maker in the Italian team – hailing from Sri Lanka

Crishan Kalugamage works at a pizzeria in Tuscany and is a leg-spinner for the Italian cricket team. (Photo ICC via X)

Probably the first thing that comes to a layman’s mind, from a culinary point of view, when one thinks of Italy, is a pizza. The mouthwatering preparation has got lovers around the world, with the dish often being adapted to local tastes and preferences.

So, it’s no surprise that the team representing that country and making its debut at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will include a practitioner of one of the most Italian of trades – a pizza maker – even if was not born there.

When Crishan Kalugamage moved with his parents from Sri Lanka to Italy as a teenager almost two decades ago, he had assumed that his passion for cricket would remain unfulfilled. But the game has its practitioners in the country and he soon became a member of the Roma Cricket Club, one of the oldest in Italy, even though his occupation and livelihood often clashed with his love for the game.