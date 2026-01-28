T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up Matches Schedule: India, India A to play practice games on these dates – check full fixture list

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up schedule: The countdown for another edition of the T20 World Cup is narrowing down with teams going through their final laps of preparation across the globe before they arrive in India and Sri Lanka for their respective group matches.
Most teams will now play warm-up matches in India and Sri Lanka before the tournament-opening day on February 7. In a repeat of the 2024 World Cup final, India will take on South Africa in their solitary warm-up game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on February 4. The teams had met recently in India with the hosts clinching the five-match series 3-1.
Meanwhile, an India A team has also been learnt to feature in the warm-up games, featuring in warm-up fixtures against the USA in Navi Mumbai and Namibia on eve of the main tournament on February 6 in Bengaluru. Among the top-ranked teams, Australia, England and New Zealand have opted against the warm-up games. Australia’s final series ahead of the World Cup will be a three-match T20I series, while England will compete against Sri Lanka.
February 2 – Afghanistan vs Scotland – Bengaluru – 3 PM
February 2 – India A vs USA – Navi Mumbai – 5 PM
February 2 – Canada vs Italy – Chennai – 7 PM
February 3 – Sri Lanka A vs Oman – Colombo – 1 PM
February 3 – Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 3 PM
February 3 – Nepal vs UAE – Chennai – 5 PM
February 4 – Namibia vs Scotland – Bengaluru – 1 PM
February 4 – Afghanistan vs West Indies – Bengaluru – 3 PM
February 4 – Ireland vs Pakistan – Colombo – 5 PM
February 4 – India vs South Africa – Navi Mumbai – 7 PM
February 5 – Oman vs Zimbabwe – Colombo – 1 PM
February 5 – Canada vs Nepal – Chennai – 3 PM
February 5 – New Zealand vs USA – Navi Mumbai – 5 PM
February 6 – Italy vs UAE – Chennai – 3 PM
February 6 – India A vs Namibia – Bengaluru – 5 PM
ALSO CHECK OUT | FULL ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SQUADS
Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland, Nepal, Italy
Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 – Super 8 seedings
Super Eight Group 1: X1 (India), X2 (Australia), X3 (West Indies), X4 (South Africa)
Super Eight Group 2: Y1 (England), Y2 (New Zealand), Y3 (Pakistan), Y4 (Sri Lanka)
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 FAQs
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage begin?
The T20 World Cup 2024 group stage will begin on February 7 with Netherlands taking on Pakistan in the opening match at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals be played?
The semifinals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata or the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4 and 5.
Where will the final of the ICC Men’s 2026 T20 World Cup be played?
The final of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad or the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo, subject to the qualification of Pakistan.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.