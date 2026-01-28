T20 World Cup 2026 Warm up Matches Schedule: India, India A to play practice games on these dates – check full fixture list

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: India will play their warm-up game against South Africa in February 4. (CREIMAS)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up schedule: The countdown for another edition of the T20 World Cup is narrowing down with teams going through their final laps of preparation across the globe before they arrive in India and Sri Lanka for their respective group matches.

Most teams will now play warm-up matches in India and Sri Lanka before the tournament-opening day on February 7. In a repeat of the 2024 World Cup final, India will take on South Africa in their solitary warm-up game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on February 4. The teams had met recently in India with the hosts clinching the five-match series 3-1.