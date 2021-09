ICC T20 World Cup 2021: All teams’ squads, groups, schedule

World cricket is gearing up for the biggest T20I tournament which is scheduled to start from October 17 in the United Arab Emirates. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, England have announced their squads for the 12-team tournament. So far, India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman and Papua New Guinea have announced their squads. As per the ICC rules, teams can name a 15-member squad and 3 reserves. The last date of submission is 10th September. Boards are also allowed to make changes in the squad till October 10th.